Stephen Curry Won't Play for Warriors vs. Raptors Because of Tailbone Injury

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is still having problems with his tailbone.

Per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Curry won't play on Friday against the Toronto Raptors due to tailbone soreness.

In the third quarter of the team's 108-94 win over the Houston Rockets on March 17, Curry was moving backward after an off-balance three-pointer when he stumbled over a small step on the Rockets bench. He suffered a bruised tailbone, with an MRI subsequently showing inflammation around the region.

After sitting out five games, Curry returned to the lineup on Monday against the Chicago Bulls. He played a total of 66 minutes in the past two games, scoring a combined 68 points with 16 rebounds and nine assists.

Curry has carried the Warriors' offense this season. He's averaging 29.2 points and 6.1 assists while shooting 41 percent from beyond the arc through 41 appearances. His level of performance isn't much different from the one that resulted in back-to-back MVPs.

Because of the lack of depth in Golden State's roster, the team is nonetheless facing a fight just to qualify for the postseason. The Warriors have lost five of their last six games and are currently 10th in the Western Conference standings.

The time Curry has already missed could prove costly since one or two games could be the margin between making the play-in tournament and falling into the lottery.