Bills' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

Buffalo found a way to retain the heart of its defense and two important parts of the protection for Josh Allen.

Milano landed a four-year deal worth $44 million, while Williams and Feliciano landed new three-year contracts.

Buffalo may have been in the most danger of losing Milano, who improved his pocket pressures over the last two seasons.

The 26-year-old produced career bests in sacks and quarterback hits despite playing 10 regular-season games in 2020.

In four seasons with the Bills, Milano averaged 68.3 tackles per season. He had 179 tackles in 2018 and 2019. If he did not experience some injury trouble in 2020, he likely would have come close to eclipsing the 101 take downs he made in 2019.

Williams turned himself into one of the better resurgent stories in the NFL in 2020, as he took a chance in joining Buffalo after starting 13 games with the Carolina Panthers in the two previous seasons.

The offensive tackle became a reliable force on the outside of the offensive line that let up 26 sacks of Allen in the regular season.

Feliciano has been an important piece on the interior part of the line over the last two years, and his return gives Allen more consistency in his protection.

Buffalo's offseason would have been viewed as a success if it just kept Milano, Williams and Feliciano, but it also made two offensive upgrades that should help it in the future.

Grade: A