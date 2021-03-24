Warriors Rumors: Trade Buzz Surrounding Bogdan Bogdanovic, Aaron Gordon and More

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Two years removed from a trip to the NBA Finals and one year removed from holding the league's worst record, the Golden State Warriors are in a nebulous situation. With Kevin Durant playing in Brooklyn and Klay Thompson rehabilitating, the Bay Area is no longer home to an endless sea of unquestionable superstars.

Now, at 22-22, the Dubs are ninth in the Western Conference and firmly in the playoff hunt. But, while Stephen Curry and Draymond Green form an untouchable core, questions surround the remaining roster. At the center of those uncertainties is Kelly Oubre, whose one-year, $14.4 million contract was absorbed this year thanks to an earlier traded player exception.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is a potential trade target. According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, so is the Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon.

Why Would Golden State Move a Revitalized Oubre?

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Earlier in the season, Oubre's inability to knock down a three jeopardized his starting position. But those concerns have passed and he has become key to the playoff hunt. Considering the impermanence of a one-year deal, a key question remains: Is Oubre good enough to help the Dubs make a championship push now or worth fighting to re-sign for the future?

With reporters like O'Connor and ESPN's Zach Lowe noting that Golden State's front office is listening to any and all offers for Oubre, it's clear the team is grappling to answer that question.

Oubre has become an excellent Warrior, so Lowe has clarified that the Dubs "don't seem to feel much urgency to move" him. But his contract, trade value and redundancy (once Thompson returns) all make him a candidate to change scenery before Thursday's trade deadline.

The Top Trade Candidates: Bogdanovic and Gordon

While Thompson is the prototypical three-and-D wing, Oubre and Wiggins each play a similar role, albeit with more dunks than triples. The two new trade targets, Bogdanovic and Gordon, would complement the core with contrasting skill sets.

For Bogdanovic, the fit is a sensible one. A capable playmaking guard, the 28-year-old could lighten Curry and Green's ball-handling duties and help lead the second unit. The latter is an obvious concern, as Golden State has tried out Brad Wanamaker, Nico Mannion and, with better results, Jordan Poole to fill the role.

Poole has been a revelation after his G League stint, but Bogdanovic is more proven and offers a bigger body on the defensive end.

As for Gordon, the 6'8" 25-year-old continues to be a heavily discussed trade target across the league thanks to his versatility as a forward. The Warriors are keen on that type of player, as evidenced by Green and the upsurging Eric Paschall, but Gordon is more explosive and a better shooter than both.

Oubre is most enticing to a contender, given his contract, so draft picks would be central to a deal for either Bogdanovic or Gordon. Golden State's most alluring pick is the Minnesota Timberwolves' first-rounder (top-three protected for 2021, unprotected if it defers to 2022). But, with Curry, Green and Thompson all past 30 years old, future Warriors picks could be enticing as well.