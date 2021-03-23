Andre Drummond Trade Rumors: Mavericks, Rockets Interested in Cavs Center

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Two teams in the state of Texas are reportedly interested in Cleveland Cavaliers big man Andre Drummond.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets have "expressed exploratory interest in Drummond." Despite that interest, Scotto explained the expectation is still that Cleveland will buy out the UConn product's contract before he joins the Los Angeles Lakers or Brooklyn Nets.

It seems like just a matter of time before Drummond is no longer on Cleveland's roster.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst reported in February that the Cavaliers would no longer play the 27-year-old in an effort to work out a trade while focusing on the future with more minutes for Jarrett Allen.

Drummond has not played since Cleveland's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Feb. 12.

There are legitimate concerns about his game in today's era of space-and-pace basketball. He is a 46.7 percent free-throw shooter in his career, cannot extend his game beyond the arc as a nonfactor in pick-and-pops and is vulnerable to matchup problems when going against smaller lineups.

However, he is also a two-time All-Star and four-time rebounding champion who can control the glass like few others in the league.

He averaged 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks this season before Cleveland's decision to no longer play him in games.

That Dallas is interested in Drummond is particularly notable because he can largely protect the rim and control the glass for extended stretches while Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis carry the offense in crunch time.