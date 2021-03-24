Cowboys' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

1 of 3

This was the most important thing the Cowboys had to get done.

Dak Prescott might be a divisive quarterback among fans. There has been a lack of playoff success under Prescott, but that is an oversimplification of his role on the team.

In 2019, Prescott's last healthy season, he was a top-five quarterback in yards, touchdowns and QBR. Teams don't just allow quarterbacks capable of that kind of production who are in their 20s hit the open market.

At first glance, the numbers on Prescott's contract seem astronomical. With a $40 million annual average value, it's the second-largest contract for a quarterback in the league. Only Patrick Mahomes' deal is bigger.

But there's a few things to consider here. One, contracts in the NFL, and cap space in general, are malleable. The Chiefs have already restructured Mahomes' deal he signed last summer.

Second, a massive amount of money now could be the new norm in just a year or two. The Cowboys happen to be making this deal when the salary cap is depressed from the financial impact of COVID-19. The Athletic's Lindsay Jones reported the cap could be back over $200 million in 2022 and up to $230 million by 2023.

As the cap goes up, the percentage of that cap Prescott takes up will obviously go down. All future quarterback contracts are going to be negotiated in that market, and Prescott's deal will become normalized.

The alternative was burning a bridge with their franchise quarterback, essentially forcing a rebuild. There are still hurdles to building a successful roster, but Prescott is the foundation to that, not an impediment.

Grade: A