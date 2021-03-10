Cowboys' Top Players to Prioritize in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have taken care of objective No. 1 this offseason by locking up Dak Prescott to a four-year contract. Now, the work begins of putting a team around him that can win on a budget.

As expected, the quarterback's contract wipes out the majority of the Cowboys' cap space. Spotrac put the new figure at $4.5 million. While that seems bleak, the long-term deal was a much cheaper alternative to the franchise tag.

Had the Cowboys used the franchise tag, it would have cost them $37.7 million. Now, he'll only cost them $22.2 million.

Obviously, the team has work to do to clear some space. There are still cuts and restructures required to give them some spending money, and every dollar they spend the rest of the offseason is going to have to be done with prudence.

These three players should be at the top of the list to bring to Dallas with the limited resources it is going to be working with.