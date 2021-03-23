Lakers Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Montrezl Harrell, Andre Drummond and More

Lakers Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Montrezl Harrell, Andre Drummond and MoreMarch 23, 2021
The center position is at the forefront of the Lakers rumor mill ahead of the trade deadline, including substantial moves both to and from the team.
Montrezl Harrell is the team's four-leading scorer, but might he be wearing a jersey different from the purple and gold by the end of the season?
Andre Drummond is one of the most buzz-worthy potential acquisitions in the league. Might he end up playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis down the stretch, an NBA Championship in his sights?
And what about Damian Jones and his prospects with the team? Might there be too many centers for him to continue his career in Hollywood?
Is Montrezl Harrell on the Trading Block?
According to B/R's Jake Fischer, the Lakers are at least entertaining offers for center Montrezl Harrell.
"Charlotte has also called the Lakers about Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles' bruising center, sources said, and the reigning champions appear willing to entertain offers," the report states.
The idea of the defending champions listening to offers for Harrell is an eyebrow raiser, to say the least. The team is in a bind right now with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis sidelined due to injury. Throw in a tight Western Conference and the desire to avoid any sort of play-in games and you have a team that would seemingly not be in the position to be handing players over.
Considering Harrell is LA's fourth-best scorer, averaging 14.7 points in 24.8 minutes, and the move is even more dumbfounding.
That is, until you take a look at the team's roster.
Davis will be back and dominate playing time when he does. From there, the team boasts Marc Gasol, Markieff Morris, Damian Jones, Kostas Antetokounmpo, and Harrell.
Add in Andre Drummond, who the team is also eyeing (more on that in a moment), and you have way too much talent and not nearly enough playing time for everyone.
If Harrell can generate interest and get the Lakers a player or a some draft picks in return, it would behoove the team to do so. Even if they have to sacrifice his scoring in this pivotal period to do so.
Lakers Looking to Add Andre Drummond
The Lakers may be looking for a guard right now, but their biggest want is Cleveland center Andre Drummond, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN (h/t Christian Rivas of SB Nation).
Considering the depth at center, it is an interesting play for the team but the defending champs almost certainly want to load up on talent en route to a repeat performance. Drummond is an above-average center who, at times, has demonstrated dominant play in the paint.
With James and Davis both hampered by injury, Drummond is the type of player that can come in and help the Lakers keep pace with the rest of the Western Conference at a time when they most need it. That he has not played since mid-February after sitting out amid trade talks, means he will be fresh for whichever team he plays down the stretch.
The Lakers are a NBA Championship favorite with James and Davis healthy. Add a player like Drummond and you have a team that might be unstoppable in their quest for a second title.
Will Damian Jones Be Re-Signed or Won't He?
The team will not re-sign Damian Jones for the rest of the season, Los Angeles Times contributor Dan Woike.
Jones is a solid center, averaging 3.3 offensive rebounds and 2.3 defensive rebounds during his time with the Lakers, but a logjam at the position has made him expendable.
Despite the report by Woike, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is not closing the door on the possibility that Jones may be back with the team by the end of season.
"With DJ, the door’s not closed, but we’re going to use this time — this window of time here approaching the trade deadline and buyout market — to maintain our flexibility during this stretch and see what’s head of us," Vogel said prior to Sunday's game in Phoenix, per Rivas of SB Nation.
It is entirely possible Vogel is saying the right things to avoid upsetting a player the team may end up needing if the injury bug continues to bite it. There may also be truth to Vogel's assertion.
Whatever the case may be, the only certainty surrounding Jones' future with the team is uncertainty.