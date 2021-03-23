Lakers Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Montrezl Harrell, Andre Drummond and More

1 of 3

According to B/R's Jake Fischer, the Lakers are at least entertaining offers for center Montrezl Harrell.

"Charlotte has also called the Lakers about Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles' bruising center, sources said, and the reigning champions appear willing to entertain offers," the report states.

The idea of the defending champions listening to offers for Harrell is an eyebrow raiser, to say the least. The team is in a bind right now with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis sidelined due to injury. Throw in a tight Western Conference and the desire to avoid any sort of play-in games and you have a team that would seemingly not be in the position to be handing players over.

Considering Harrell is LA's fourth-best scorer, averaging 14.7 points in 24.8 minutes, and the move is even more dumbfounding.

That is, until you take a look at the team's roster.

Davis will be back and dominate playing time when he does. From there, the team boasts Marc Gasol, Markieff Morris, Damian Jones, Kostas Antetokounmpo, and Harrell.

Add in Andre Drummond, who the team is also eyeing (more on that in a moment), and you have way too much talent and not nearly enough playing time for everyone.

There is absolutely zero lack

If Harrell can generate interest and get the Lakers a player or a some draft picks in return, it would behoove the team to do so. Even if they have to sacrifice his scoring in this pivotal period to do so.