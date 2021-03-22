    Victor Oladipo Trade Rumors: Teams Wonder If Rockets Settle for 2nd-Round Pick

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2021

    Houston Rockets' Victor Oladipo drives in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo has reportedly attracted interest from the Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat and New York Knicks ahead of the 2021 NBA trade deadline on Thursday.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday the Rockets are seeking a "quality first-round pick or a good young player" for Oladipo, but rival front offices "wonder" whether they'll eventually settle for a second-round draft selection.

                

    Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal, Derrick Rose returning to the Knicks and P.J. Tucker landing with the Milwaukee Bucks.

    Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are holding Andre Drummond out of games in hopes of dealing him.

    Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal and Oladipo ahead of the deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like JJ Redick and George Hill could all be on the move to help contenders.

    For more NBA coverage, check out B/R's piece on buying or selling the latest trade rumors around the league.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

