76ers' Last-Minute Trade Targets Before 2021 NBA Deadline

Assuming players like Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic stay put, Kyle Lowry might be unopposed as the top talent on the trade block.

That's assuming, of course, the face of the Toronto Raptors is available, which isn't quite a lock. But with Toronto stuck in a tailspin and free agency awaiting Lowry at season's end, it seems possible—if not likely—the six-time All-Star could be on the move.

The Sixers have interest in the Philly native, per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, as do the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers. Philadelphia could use another shot-creator on the perimeter—it might be all this roster needs—making Lowry a fascinating fit on paper.

But there's still the matter of making the money work to bring on Lowry's $30.5 million salary. The Sixers would need to part with several players to make that happen—Danny Green and Mike Scott to start the salary-matching and then whatever sweeteners the Raptors would want—but if they see a scoring general as their top need, Lowry looks like the best option to fill that spot.