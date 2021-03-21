Bucks' Giannis: 'I Never Liked People Talking About Us, It Just Adds Pressure'

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks are quietly climbing the Eastern Conference standings, having won 11 of their last 12 games. If you haven't noticed, back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't mind.

"We don't play for people to talk about us," he said, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN. "I kind of like it. I just want to be left alone. I never liked bright lights. I never liked people talking about us. It just adds pressure to me and my teammates to come in and do what we do."

The Bucks' success has been slightly overshadowed by the East's other power squads, namely the Philadelphia 76ers, who are atop the standings at 29-13, and the super-team Brooklyn Nets, whose Big 3 of James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant was effective enough on its own before Blake Griffin was bought out of his Detroit Pistons contract and joined them.

"We're just gonna keep doing what we're doing," Antetokounmpo said. "We just keep enjoying each other and keep playing to win games and playing the right way."