Warriors' Stephen Curry Won't Play vs. Grizzlies Due to Tailbone Injury

    Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will miss Friday night's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies after suffering an injury to his tailbone in Wednesday night's victory over the Houston Rockets, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater. 

    Head coach Steve Kerr said the point guard wanted to be back in the lineup against Memphis, but the team will take a cautious approach with their franchise player. Kerr added that Curry is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies as well but is considered day-to-day. 

    The 33-year-old landed awkwardly on his backside in the third quarter against Houston and didn't return to the floor. Kerr said the guard was feeling sore and that the Warriors (21-20) weren't going to ask him to push it. 

    Through 39 games this year, Curry is averaging 29 points, 6.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per night. 

    Golden State, meanwhile, is 5-5 over its last 10 games and has dropped to fourth place in the Pacific Division behind the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers. Kerr's club is 8.5 games back of first place in the Western Conference heading into a two-game set with Memphis (18-19).

    Look for Kerr to rely more heavily on Nico Mannion, Brad Wanamaker, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins for as long as Curry is sidelined. 

    Given the coach's statements ahead of Friday's tipoff, that shouldn't be too much longer.           

