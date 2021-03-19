    Lakers' LeBron James Says LaMelo Ball Is 'Damn Good' for His Age

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 19, 2021

    Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, back, hugs Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James before an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has made a lot of fans in his rookie season, including four-time NBA MVP LeBron James

    Speaking to reporters after his first head-to-head meeting with Ball on Thursday, James said he is "damn good" for his age. 

    "His speed, his quickness, his ability to make shots at all facets, ya know in the paint, floaters, threes, he has the three-tier already, and he's going to only get better," James added. 

    Ball has been arguably the biggest breakout star of the 2020-21 season. The Hornets star is averaging 16 points on 45.3 percent shooting (37.7 percent from three), 6.2 assists and 5.9 rebounds in 40 appearances thus far. He became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double on Jan. 9 against the Atlanta Hawks

    Charlotte has emerged as a legitimate playoff contender in the Eastern Conference thanks in large part to Ball's performance. The Hornets are currently the No. 6 seed in the east with a 20-20 record. 

    James did get the last laugh against Ball with the Lakers' 116-105 win over the Hornets on Thursday, though Ball played well with 26 points, seven assists and five rebounds.     

