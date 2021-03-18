    Lakers' Alex Caruso Back vs. Hornets After 2-Game Absence with Concussion

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 18, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso (4) brings the ball up court in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah JazzWednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Lakers will have Alex Caruso available for Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets

    Per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet, Caruso has been cleared from the concussion protocol after missing the previous two games. 

    Caruso was injured in the second quarter of the Lakers' 105-100 win over the Indiana Pacers on March 12. He lost control of the basketball after receiving a pass when his legs slipped out from underneath him, causing the back of his head to slam into the court. 

    After staying on the ground for a few moments, Caruso was removed from the game. The team announced the following day that he suffered a head contusion and mild concussion. 

    Head coach Frank Vogel told reporters after Tuesday's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves that Caruso was on track to play against the Hornets

    After losing six of eight games prior to the All-Star break, the Lakers have won three straight to open the second half. 

    Now in his fourth NBA season, Caruso has established himself as a vital player off the bench for the Lakers. The 27-year-old is averaging 5.7 points on 43.2 percent shooting, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 30 appearances this season. 

