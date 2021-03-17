LaMelo Ball 'Not Really' Excited About 1st Matchup with Lakers' LeBron James

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Many young NBA players grew up idolizing Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, but when Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball faces James and the Lakers on Thursday, it will be just another game for the budding star.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Ball said the following when asked if he was excited to be facing LeBron for the first time: "I mean, nah. I grew up a little different. Not really on basketball like that. So, not really."

Ball admitted "it will be cool" to face one of the all-time greats, but he added: "I go to every game with the same approach—going in to try to get a win."



LaMelo and the Hornets are entering the game against L.A. on a hot streak, as they have won four in a row and sit fifth in the Eastern Conference at 20-18. First, the Hornets must take care of business against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, however.

Charlotte has not reached the playoffs since the 2015-16 season and hasn't won a playoff series since 2001-02, but Ball has injected life into the franchise and has the Hornets in the mix.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft looks every bit like the Rookie of the Year front-runner this season, appearing in all 38 games and averaging 15.8 points, 6.3 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.0 three-pointers made per contest.

Ball is also shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from deep, plus he ranks first on the team in assists and steals, and third in scoring and rebounding.

Given his ability to impact the game in myriad ways, Ball is somewhat LeBron-esque, although James' size and maturity allow him to be a much more physical player than LaMelo is right now.

LaMelo's older brother, Lonzo Ball, is a current New Orleans Pelicans guard and former teammate of James with the Lakers.

Lonzo's appreciation for LeBron is well-known, but when asked if there is anyone LaMelo idolized growing up in the same vein, LaMelo gave a shoutout to LaVar Ball: "It was my pops. So, I was big on family and stuff like that. Not really with the basketball."

Even if LaMelo didn't necessarily grow up wanting to be like LeBron, Thursday's game is a significant one nonetheless, as it will allow him to test his skills against the cream of the crop.

After a rough stretch, James has the Lakers back on track, as they have won three in a row and are in a virtual tie with the Phoenix Suns for second in the Western Conference at 27-13.

The 36-year-old James, who is 17 years LaMelo's senior, is averaging 25.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists this season, putting him firmly in the MVP race.

LaMelo isn't at that level yet, but he can learn a lot about where he stands among the NBA's elites when he takes the court Thursday.