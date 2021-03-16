Report: Emmanuel Sanders, Bills Agree to 1-Year Contract After Saints Release

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Josh Allen will reportedly have another weapon to throw to during the 2021 season.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills agreed to terms on a one-year deal with wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. The veteran pass-catcher has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints throughout his career.

He played 14 games for the Saints in 2020 and finished with 61 catches for 726 yards and five touchdowns, but the NFC South team released him this offseason.

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus noted the Saints will save $4 million against the salary cap with $6 million in dead money by releasing the veteran.

Sanders takes quite the resume to Buffalo following this move. He won a Super Bowl with the Broncos during the 2015 campaign and reached another Super Bowl with the 49ers in 2019 and Steelers in 2010.

He is also a two-time Pro Bowler who surpassed 1,000 receiving yards three different times.

Sanders turns 34 years old Wednesday and may be somewhat past his prime, but he was still effective last season as a go-to option in New Orleans while Michael Thomas was sidelined with injuries.

The SMU product also won't draw top-notch cornerback matchups in 2021 with Buffalo considering Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley are still on the roster. No. 1 corners will surely line up across from Diggs, while Beasley will attract plenty of attention in the middle of the field much like he did in 2020.

That means Sanders will see plenty of single coverage he can take advantage of as the Bills attempt to take the next step as championship contenders after reaching last season's AFC Championship Game.