    Report: Emmanuel Sanders, Bills Agree to 1-Year Contract After Saints Release

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2021
    Alerted 5m ago in the B/R App

    New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (17) runs in the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    Butch Dill/Associated Press

    Josh Allen will reportedly have another weapon to throw to during the 2021 season.

    According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills agreed to terms on a one-year deal with wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. The veteran pass-catcher has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints throughout his career.

    He played 14 games for the Saints in 2020 and finished with 61 catches for 726 yards and five touchdowns, but the NFC South team released him this offseason.

    Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus noted the Saints will save $4 million against the salary cap with $6 million in dead money by releasing the veteran.

    Sanders takes quite the resume to Buffalo following this move. He won a Super Bowl with the Broncos during the 2015 campaign and reached another Super Bowl with the 49ers in 2019 and Steelers in 2010.

    He is also a two-time Pro Bowler who surpassed 1,000 receiving yards three different times.

    Sanders turns 34 years old Wednesday and may be somewhat past his prime, but he was still effective last season as a go-to option in New Orleans while Michael Thomas was sidelined with injuries.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The SMU product also won't draw top-notch cornerback matchups in 2021 with Buffalo considering Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley are still on the roster. No. 1 corners will surely line up across from Diggs, while Beasley will attract plenty of attention in the middle of the field much like he did in 2020.

    That means Sanders will see plenty of single coverage he can take advantage of as the Bills attempt to take the next step as championship contenders after reaching last season's AFC Championship Game.

    Related

      Bills Sign Former Dolphins Punter Matt Haack

      Bills Sign Former Dolphins Punter Matt Haack
      Buffalo Bills logo
      Buffalo Bills

      Bills Sign Former Dolphins Punter Matt Haack

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Seahawks Not Trading Russ

      Bears made 'very aggressive pursuit' for Wilson, but were told Seahawks are not trading their star QB (Schefter)

      Seahawks Not Trading Russ
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Seahawks Not Trading Russ

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Texans Signing Tyrod Taylor

      Houston adds QB on a one-year deal worth up to $12.5M amid the Deshaun Watson saga (Schefter)

      Texans Signing Tyrod Taylor
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Texans Signing Tyrod Taylor

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      🚨 Bears Sign Andy Dalton

      Veteran QB heading to Chicago on one-year, $10M deal in their first move of free agency (Schefter)

      🚨 Bears Sign Andy Dalton
      NFL logo
      NFL

      🚨 Bears Sign Andy Dalton

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report