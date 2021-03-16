Top Winners, Losers After Tuesday's Final Champions League Round-of-16 Results

Laszlo Balogh/Associated Press

There wasn't much drama in the Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday, with Real Madrid easing past Atalanta 3-1 (4-1 on aggregate) and Manchester City dominating Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 (4-0 on aggregate).

Below, we'll break down the winners and losers from the day's action.

Winner: Kevin De Bruyne

Blink and you'll miss this rocket from Kevin De Bruyne:

What a strike. What a player.

City were never really troubled by Gladbach in either leg of this draw, precisely because the club boast world-class players like De Bruyne. If you were picking a favorite to win the Champions League right now, smart money would probably be on City. They are irrepressible at the moment.

Winner: The Phil Foden-Ilkay Gundogan Connection

Just look at this brilliant attack and goal from the City pair:

Ever crafty, Phil Foden wasn't done there:

Nobody wants anything to do with this City side at the moment. Their highlights from Tuesday are a perfect example of why.

Winner: The Pressing from Karim Benzema and Luka Modric

An excellent bit of pressure from Karim Benzema and Luka Modric led to Real Madrid's first goal, which ultimately was all they needed to see themselves through to the quarterfinals:

For Benzema, it continued what has been a brilliant Champions League career:

This is not the Real Madrid powerhouse of the past. But the club's combination of wily veterans like Benzema, Modric and Sergio Ramos and young, exciting talents like Vinicius makes them a scary proposition to face nonetheless.

Loser: Marco Sportiello

The Atalanta goalkeeper gifted Real Madrid the first goal of the game, putting them in a hole they couldn't climb out of Tuesday.

He gave up three goals in the match and, frankly, was lucky the tally wasn't higher:

It's hard to pin the loss solely on Marco Sportiello. The Atlanta defense struggled with Real Madrid's counter-attack all evening long. But he didn't make matters any easier on his teammates.

Loser: Danny Makkelie

The referee decided to blow the whistle at halftime, interrupting a brilliant scoring chance for Atalanta:

Shambolic. Simply shambolic.

Granted, the moment ultimately didn't decide the tie. And yes, by the letter of the law Danny Makkelie had the right to blow the whistle when he did. But referees normally offer attacking teams some leeway if they are threatening. You can't be any more threatening than that.