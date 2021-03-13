Carmelo Anthony Passes Hakeem Olajuwon for 11th on NBA's All-Time Scoring List

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Carmelo Anthony moved into 11th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list on Saturday night.

The Portland Trail Blazers forward passed Hakeem Olajuwon with his jumper in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 125-121 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves:

Anthony started the day 17 points behind Olajuwon on the all-time scoring list. The 10-time All-Star scored 26 on 8-of-14 shooting off the bench to help the Blazers get a win and maintain their standing in the Western Conference playoff race.

Olajuwon retired from the NBA after the 2001-02 season with 26,946 points. The Basketball Hall of Famer did the bulk of his damage during 17 seasons with the Houston Rockets from 1984-01. He played his final year with the Toronto Raptors in 2001-02.



Anthony is less than 400 points away from passing Elvin Hayes (27,313) for 10th place on the NBA's scoring list.

Since entering the NBA during the 2003-04 season, Anthony has been one of the best scorers over the past 18 years. He had a streak of 14 consecutive years averaging at least 20 points to start his career.

The Blazers gave Anthony another opportunity to continue his NBA career last season. He had been out of the league for most of the 2018-19 season after his brief stint with the Rockets didn't pan out. Houston traded him to the Chicago Bulls midway through that year, but he was waived before ever playing a game for the team.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Anthony has been a solid addition to Portland's bench. The 36-year-old is averaging 13.8 points on 38.8 percent shooting from three-point range in 35 games this season.