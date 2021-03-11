    LaMarcus Aldridge Rumors: Top NBA Teams Interested If Spurs F Becomes Free Agent

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    San Antonio Spurs center LaMarcus Aldridge (12) during an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    While the San Antonio Spurs are optimistic they'll find a trade partner for LaMarcus Aldridge ahead of the March 25 deadline, several top teams are interested if the seven-time All-Star is eventually bought out.

    ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported contenders are "privately expressing interest in adding him as a free agent." Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Aldridge would not be with the team after the All-Star break ahead of Wednesday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

    Aldridge was taken out of the Spurs' starting lineup in his last three appearances before the break in favor of Jakob Poeltl, marking the first time he'd come off the bench since his rookie season. His final appearance for the team saw him score just two points on 0-of-3 shooting in 15 minutes in a March 1 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

    "He's been a great teammate. No problem there," Popovich said. "We just think this is a win-win for both LaMarcus and the club. When an opportunity arises, that'll be up to management, his agent and that sort of thing, and we'll all move forward."

    Aldridge, 35, averaged 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 21 appearances this season, his sixth with the Spurs. He carries a $24 million cap number and is a free agent this summer.

    The money will be the biggest barrier San Antonio faces in finding a trade partner for Aldridge, who will likely be a rental for a playoff team. Few contenders have $24 million in space available to take on his salary; the pool of suitors would expand greatly if he becomes a free agent.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Boston Celtics, who have a $28.5 million trade exception and a need in the middle, are perhaps the best immediate fit. However, Boston's trade exception lasts until November, and the team may wait until the offseason when a longer-term option may come available.

    Related

      DeMar DeRozan’s double-double wasn’t enough to get the Spurs past the Mavericks

      DeMar DeRozan’s double-double wasn’t enough to get the Spurs past the Mavericks
      San Antonio Spurs logo
      San Antonio Spurs

      DeMar DeRozan’s double-double wasn’t enough to get the Spurs past the Mavericks

      Son Q. Trinh
      via Pounding The Rock

      Spida: Rift Rumor Helped Jazz

      Donovan Mitchell says public skepticism about himself and Rudy Gobert strengthened their relationship (The Athletic)

      Spida: Rift Rumor Helped Jazz
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Spida: Rift Rumor Helped Jazz

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Buying or Selling Latest NBA Trade Rumors

      We look at the latest buzz as the trade deadline nears 📲

      Buying or Selling Latest NBA Trade Rumors
      San Antonio Spurs logo
      San Antonio Spurs

      Buying or Selling Latest NBA Trade Rumors

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      Contenders Eyeing Aldridge

      Several contenders are 'privately expressing interest' in signing the Spurs big man if he's bought out (ESPN)

      Contenders Eyeing Aldridge
      San Antonio Spurs logo
      San Antonio Spurs

      Contenders Eyeing Aldridge

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report