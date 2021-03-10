Blake Griffin Says Kevin Durant Was Nets' Biggest Recruiter After Pistons Buyout

Blake Griffin Says Kevin Durant Was Nets' Biggest Recruiter After Pistons BuyoutMarch 11, 2021
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press
Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin told reporters that Kevin Durant was his biggest recruiter after the Detroit Pistons bought out the remainder of his contract and made him a free agent.
The buyout was made official last Friday, and the Nets announced his signing Monday.
Griffin is averaging 12.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this season. He is a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA team member.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Spurs, Aldridge Parting Ways
LaMarcus Aldridge won't be back with the Spurs; both sides agree for big man to work on 'opportunities elsewhere.'
Update: Spurs working to trade LMA (Woj)