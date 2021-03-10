Blake Griffin Says Kevin Durant Was Nets' Biggest Recruiter After Pistons Buyout

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin told reporters that Kevin Durant was his biggest recruiter after the Detroit Pistons bought out the remainder of his contract and made him a free agent.

The buyout was made official last Friday, and the Nets announced his signing Monday.

Griffin is averaging 12.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this season. He is a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA team member.

