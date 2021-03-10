Lakers Rumors: Andre Drummond Drawing 'Serious Interest' Ahead of Trade Deadline

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have "serious interest" in Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

During an appearance on Undisputed, Haynes reported the Lakers' interest, adding that the Brooklyn Nets also are keeping an eye on Drummond as a potential addition (0:25 mark):

Unless the Cavaliers go the buyout route with Drummond, however, it's unlikely he'd end up with the Lakers via trade, given his sizeable $28.7 million contract.

And the Cavs, at least reportedly, aren't interested in "giving him away," as ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on SportsCenter Tuesday. Windhorst added that the Cavs have received "legitimate offers" for the big man but are "holding out" to get a draft pick, likely a second-rounder, and a young player in a deal (3:54 mark):

Drummond has been away from the Cavs for the last nine games, with the team deciding to move on from the veteran center mid-February and pivot to Jarrett Allen as the future of the position.

As ESPN's Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski reported at the time, the Cavs "believe it's unfair to Drummond to limit his minutes as the organization transitions to Allen" and "decided together that Drummond would remain with the team but would no longer be active for games."

He'd certainly be an upgrade in Los Angeles, where Marc Gasol hasn't had the best of seasons. Here's how the two stack up thus far this season:

Drummond: 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 blocks, 1.6 steals, 47.4 percent from the field, 0-of-8 from three, 28.9 minutes per game.

Gasol: 4.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 blocks, 0.5 steals, 40.3 percent from the field, 36.5 percent from three, 20.1 minutes per game.

The Lakers need more from the center position, period. Gasol has been disappointing, while Montrezl Harrell has limitations, primarily on the defensive end. Drummond wouldn't exactly help the team's floor-spacing, but he would provide elite rebounding, solid rim-protection and scoring around the rim.

Barring a buyout, however, it's hard to envision him ending up with the Lakers.