Kyle Lowry Trade Rumors: Clippers 'Pondered' Move but Contract 'Dissuaded' LA

A large salary could prevent the Toronto Raptors from moving Kyle Lowry ahead of the March 25 deadline.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Clippers "have pondered the Lowry possibility but appears to have been dissuaded by the contract obstacle."

Lowry is making $30.5 million this season in the final year of his three-year, $90 million extension signed in 2017.

Amick also listed the Philadelphia 76ers as a potential landing spot for Lowry, but they might have to give up too much to even make the math work in a trade. This includes a theoretical package featuring Danny Green, Mike Scott and Seth Curry.

The Clippers would likely have to include contributing players with high-priced contracts such as Serge Ibaka, Lou Williams and Marcus Morris.

These types of deals would take too much away from a contending team to justify a trade.

Lowry would help on the court as he continues to produce at a high level. The six-time All-Star is averaging 18.0 points, 7.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game, while his 40.3 three-point percentage is the second-best mark of his career.

With his perimeter defense and ability to run an offense, he would provide a boost to virtually any team in the NBA. The 34-year-old's playoff experience, including the 2019 run to an NBA title, would also be a valuable addition to a contender.

The challenge for Toronto will be finding a trade that will benefit both teams.