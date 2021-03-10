Buccaneers' Top Players to Prioritize in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers completed the first major move of their offseason on Tuesday by applying the franchise tag to wide receiver Chris Godwin.

While that was an important first step for the Buccaneers and their title defense, they still have plenty of work to do to retain most of the championship-winning roster from 2020.

Tampa Bay's focus should now turn to Shaquil Barrett, who should be coveted by countless teams looking for defensive upgrades. It recently locked up the services of Lavonte David for two more years, per ESPN's Jenna Laine.

Offensively, the Bucs are in decent shape, but they could use a veteran at running back to replace Leonard Fournette.

Bruce Arians' team has two young running backs in Ronald Jones II and Ke'Shawn Vaughn, but it wouldn't hurt if it went after a veteran who has experience playing with Tom Brady.