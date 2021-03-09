Blake Griffin Says He Was Recruited by Nets Stars Once Contact Was Allowed

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Blake Griffin spoke with Rich Eisen in an interview that aired Tuesday about why he chose to join the Brooklyn Nets over other teams after the Detroit Pistons released him:

Eisen asked Griffin if his future Nets teammates recruited him, and the six-time All-Star offered the following response: "Well, not until the appropriate time, because of tampering [rules]. But yeah, I spoke to some of them."

The Pistons announced that they reached a buyout agreement with Griffin on Friday.

On Sunday, Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported that Griffin cleared waivers and agreed to a deal with the Nets, who announced the signing on Monday.

Griffin also spoke about why he chose Brooklyn in a Bleacher Report AMA session Monday.

"They have a need for a four-man," Griffin said. "I've always had a lot of respect for Steve Nash and all of the guys that they have. [General manager] Sean Marks has done [a] great job there. It was a tough decision and I wanted to be on a team that was contending."

Griffin also said that his relationship with ex-Los Angeles Clippers teammate DeAndre Jordan, who is now with Brooklyn, played a factor in the choice.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"We go way back," Griffin said. "Anybody who you're that familiar with it always makes it easier. That definitely played a part."

Griffin, a five-time All-NBA selection and six-time All-Star, has averaged 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds in 20 games for the Pistons this season. This is his 11th year in the Association.

The 6'9" forward also moves from a team last in the Eastern Conference to one just a half-game out of first place in the 24-13 Nets, who are looking for their first-ever NBA title.