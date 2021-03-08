    NBA Trade Rumors: Nikola Vucevic Targeted by Spurs, Heat, Celtics, Hornets

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2021

    Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) attempts a 3-point shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    The Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets are reportedly interested in acquiring Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic ahead of the March 25 NBA trade deadline.

    According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, those teams have "significant interest," but some front-office executives around the NBA are "skeptical" the Magic are willing to move the All-Star.

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Heat, Spurs interested in trading for Magic star Nikola Vucevic

      Heat, Spurs interested in trading for Magic star Nikola Vucevic
      Orlando Magic logo
      Orlando Magic

      Heat, Spurs interested in trading for Magic star Nikola Vucevic

      Evan Massey
      via NBA Analysis Network

      Warriors Eyeing Oladipo Trade

      Golden State is interested in acquiring the Rockets guard, wants to add another ball-handler (The Ringer)

      Warriors Eyeing Oladipo Trade
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Warriors Eyeing Oladipo Trade

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Heat, Spurs, Celtics, Hornets Have 'Significant Interest' In Nikola Vucevic

      Heat, Spurs, Celtics, Hornets Have 'Significant Interest' In Nikola Vucevic
      Orlando Magic logo
      Orlando Magic

      Heat, Spurs, Celtics, Hornets Have 'Significant Interest' In Nikola Vucevic

      Realgm
      via Realgm

      Biggest Takeaways from All-Star Weekend 🌟

      ▪️First-timers had fun ▪️Elam ending is here to stay 📲 Our thoughts after an ASG unlike any other

      Biggest Takeaways from All-Star Weekend 🌟
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Biggest Takeaways from All-Star Weekend 🌟

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report