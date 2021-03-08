NBA Trade Rumors: Nikola Vucevic Targeted by Spurs, Heat, Celtics, Hornets

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets are reportedly interested in acquiring Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic ahead of the March 25 NBA trade deadline.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, those teams have "significant interest," but some front-office executives around the NBA are "skeptical" the Magic are willing to move the All-Star.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.