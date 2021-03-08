Giannis Tweets LeBron James Will 'Make a Great GM One Day' After All-Star Game

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Giannis Antetokounmpo knew Sunday's All-Star Game was over before it even started thanks to LeBron James' drafting ability.

The Milwaukee Bucks star told reporters, "Yeah, it's over guys," when he found out the starting lineup was himself, James, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic and then helped Team LeBron back up the talk as the game MVP on the way to a 170-150 victory over Team Durant.

After the game, Giannis said the King will make quite the general manager following his playing days:

To be fair to Kevin Durant, his team was without arguably its top two players. He was sidelined, and the league announced Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid was also out because of contact tracing.

Team LeBron was dominant throughout, winning the first three quarters leading up to the target-score finish that was put in place for the fourth. Antetokounmpo was unstoppable around the rim and finished with 35 points on a perfect 16-of-16 shooting.

Curry added 28 points on 8-of-16 shooting from deep, which was the exact clip from three-point range for Damian Lillard on his way to 32 points off the bench. Lillard also won the game by connecting from a foot inside half court on the final shot.

LeBron played just 13 minutes with four points and let his drafting do the talking over his play.