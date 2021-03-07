    Nets' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup After Expected Blake Griffin Contract

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) is defended by Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly on the verge of adding another marquee name to their loaded roster.

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Eastern Conference team is expected to sign Blake Griffin now that he has cleared free-agency waivers. "Interested teams have expected Griffin to pursue a championship in Brooklyn alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden," Charania wrote.

    While Griffin was one of the best players in the league when he was in his prime, he will likely provide depth off the bench on the Nets.

    Here is a look at their updated starting lineup (in bold) and depth chart when Durant returns:

    PG: James Harden, Bruce Brown, Chris Chiozza

    SG: Kyrie Irving, Landry Shamet, Tyler Johnson

    SF: Joe Harris, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Iman Shumpert, Andre Roberson

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    PF: Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, Jeff Green

    C: DeAndre Jordan, Nicolas Claxton, Reggie Perry

    The Nets are championship contenders with or without Griffin.

    That's what happens when Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving are on the same team, but they will still need depth throughout the playoffs. That is surely where Griffin comes in as someone who can anchor the second unit's frontcourt now that Jarrett Allen is no longer on the roster.

    Griffin is a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection.

    That someone with his resume, even at this stage of his career, may come off the bench for Brooklyn is a testament to how much talent is on the roster. Still, Nets fans shouldn't expect the high-flying dunker who dominated the league when he was a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.

    Injuries have sapped Griffin of much of his explosiveness, and he is shooting 36.5 percent from the field this season after appearing in just 18 games last season with the Detroit Pistons.

    Motivation shouldn't be an issue, though, as he chases his first championship. He also won't be expected to lead the attack like he has in the past and can take advantage of the space playing alongside many other options creates.

    Related

      Report: Nets to Sign Blake Griffin

      Brooklyn is expected to sign the 6-time All-Star after he cleared waivers (Shams)

      Report: Nets to Sign Blake Griffin
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Nets to Sign Blake Griffin

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Harden Throws Shade at Antoine Walker After Ex-Celtic's Criticism

      Harden Throws Shade at Antoine Walker After Ex-Celtic's Criticism
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Harden Throws Shade at Antoine Walker After Ex-Celtic's Criticism

      RSN
      via RSN

      Kyrie Misses All-Star Media Session

      Kyrie Misses All-Star Media Session
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Kyrie Misses All-Star Media Session

      Dan Feldman
      via ProBasketballTalk | NBC Sports

      Harden on Potential, Unspoken Nets’ Additions: ‘We All Know How Exciting Blake Griffin Is’

      Harden on Potential, Unspoken Nets’ Additions: ‘We All Know How Exciting Blake Griffin Is’
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Harden on Potential, Unspoken Nets’ Additions: ‘We All Know How Exciting Blake Griffin Is’

      Kristian Winfield
      via nydailynews.com