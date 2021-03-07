Nets' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup After Expected Blake Griffin Contract

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly on the verge of adding another marquee name to their loaded roster.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Eastern Conference team is expected to sign Blake Griffin now that he has cleared free-agency waivers. "Interested teams have expected Griffin to pursue a championship in Brooklyn alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden," Charania wrote.

While Griffin was one of the best players in the league when he was in his prime, he will likely provide depth off the bench on the Nets.

Here is a look at their updated starting lineup (in bold) and depth chart when Durant returns:

PG: James Harden, Bruce Brown, Chris Chiozza

SG: Kyrie Irving, Landry Shamet, Tyler Johnson

SF: Joe Harris, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Iman Shumpert, Andre Roberson

PF: Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, Jeff Green

C: DeAndre Jordan, Nicolas Claxton, Reggie Perry

The Nets are championship contenders with or without Griffin.

That's what happens when Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving are on the same team, but they will still need depth throughout the playoffs. That is surely where Griffin comes in as someone who can anchor the second unit's frontcourt now that Jarrett Allen is no longer on the roster.

Griffin is a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection.

That someone with his resume, even at this stage of his career, may come off the bench for Brooklyn is a testament to how much talent is on the roster. Still, Nets fans shouldn't expect the high-flying dunker who dominated the league when he was a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Injuries have sapped Griffin of much of his explosiveness, and he is shooting 36.5 percent from the field this season after appearing in just 18 games last season with the Detroit Pistons.

Motivation shouldn't be an issue, though, as he chases his first championship. He also won't be expected to lead the attack like he has in the past and can take advantage of the space playing alongside many other options creates.