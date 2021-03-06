Adam Silver on LeBron James' All-Star Game Comments: I Respect His Point of View

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't take offense to LeBron James' critical comments regarding the league's decision to hold the All-Star Game.

"I respect him and his point of view," Silver said of the Los Angeles Lakers star while speaking to reporters Saturday.

James was vocal about his displeasure when the NBA announced plans to hold an exhibition during the near-weeklong break before the start of the season's second half.

"I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star Game this year," James told reporters last month. "I don't even understand why we're having an All-Star Game."

Some of James' frustration stemmed from the short offseason for the Lakers, who only had 71 days off from their victory over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to the start of the regular season on Dec. 22.

When the NBA initially decided this season would start in December, it didn't have plans for any All-Star festivities. The league announced on Feb. 18 plans for a single-day All-Star event in Atlanta that will include the Skills Challenge and Three-Point Contest before the All-Star Game. The Slam Dunk Contest will take place at halftime.

James will captain one of the two teams in Sunday's All-Star Game. Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets is the captain for the other squad, though he won't play because of a hamstring injury.