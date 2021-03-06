    Larry Nance Jr. Shades Channing Frye with Epic Twitter Reply Amid Trade Rumors

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIMarch 6, 2021

    FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Channing Frye reacts during an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, in Cleveland. A person familiar with direct knowledge of the trade says the Cavaliers are dealing guard Isaiah Thomas to the Los Angeles Lakers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, because the teams need NBA approval before the trade can be completed. The person adds that Cleveland is also sending forward Channing Frye and one of their two first-round draft picks to the Lakers for point guard Jordan Clarkson and forward Larry Nance Jr. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    Larry Nance Jr. provided his former teammate Channing Frye with a necessary history lesson Saturday while completely roasting him in the process.

    As the March 25 trade deadline nears, Nance tweeted out his displeasure with being included in mock deals only for Frye to respond that he wouldn't trade Nance for "two broken shoelaces and a booger." That ended up being a brutal self-burn on Frye as Nance reminded the former forward that Frye was once traded to the Los Angeles Lakers along with a first-round pick so the Cleveland Cavaliers could acquire Nance.

    The official deal sent Nance and Jordan Clarkson to the Cavaliers for Frye, Isaiah Thomas and a 2018 first-round pick that eventually became Moritz Wagner.

    It's likely Frye won't forget that again, though it makes sense the trade slipped his mind. He was only in Los Angeles for nine games before re-signing in Cleveland as a free agent the following offseason.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NBA Hasn't Discussed Changing Logo

      Amid discussion that the league should change its logo to Kobe Bryant, Adam Silver says there are 'no ongoing discussions at the league office' but 'things change over time'

      NBA Hasn't Discussed Changing Logo
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Hasn't Discussed Changing Logo

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Adam Silver Respects LeBron's ASG Take

      NBA Commissioner didn't take offense to Lakers star's critical comments regarding the league's decision to hold the All-Star Game

      Adam Silver Respects LeBron's ASG Take
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Adam Silver Respects LeBron's ASG Take

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      D’Angelo Russell Is ‘Strong Advocate’ for Wolves Trade for Larry Nance

      D’Angelo Russell Is ‘Strong Advocate’ for Wolves Trade for Larry Nance
      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      D’Angelo Russell Is ‘Strong Advocate’ for Wolves Trade for Larry Nance

      Brad Berreman
      via NBA Analysis Network

      Adam Silver 'Fairly Optimistic' 2021-22 NBA Season Will Start on Time

      Adam Silver 'Fairly Optimistic' 2021-22 NBA Season Will Start on Time
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Adam Silver 'Fairly Optimistic' 2021-22 NBA Season Will Start on Time

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report