Larry Nance Jr. Shades Channing Frye with Epic Twitter Reply Amid Trade Rumors

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Larry Nance Jr. provided his former teammate Channing Frye with a necessary history lesson Saturday while completely roasting him in the process.

As the March 25 trade deadline nears, Nance tweeted out his displeasure with being included in mock deals only for Frye to respond that he wouldn't trade Nance for "two broken shoelaces and a booger." That ended up being a brutal self-burn on Frye as Nance reminded the former forward that Frye was once traded to the Los Angeles Lakers along with a first-round pick so the Cleveland Cavaliers could acquire Nance.

The official deal sent Nance and Jordan Clarkson to the Cavaliers for Frye, Isaiah Thomas and a 2018 first-round pick that eventually became Moritz Wagner.

It's likely Frye won't forget that again, though it makes sense the trade slipped his mind. He was only in Los Angeles for nine games before re-signing in Cleveland as a free agent the following offseason.