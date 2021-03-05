Russell Wilson Trade Rumors: Bears 'Have Prioritized' Dealing for Seahawks QB

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's agent, Mark Rodgers, previously told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the quarterback would accept a trade to the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints or Las Vegas Raiders if Seattle ended up dealing him.

The Bears appear to be listening, with Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune dropping this note Friday.

"The thinking among multiple sources is the Bears have prioritized making a run at Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson," Biggs wrote.

The 32-year-old Wilson, who is a seven-time Pro Bowler, completed 68.8 percent of his passes for a career-high 40 touchdowns last year. Seattle went 12-4 and won the NFC West but lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Round.

There have been rumors and speculation concerning a potential Wilson trade, or at least of teams inquiring about him, amid reports that the quarterback and team aren't seeing eye to eye.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Thursday the Seahawks are fielding calls on Wilson but that they aren't actively shopping him.

Wilson has previously expressed concern about getting hit too much behind an offensive line that permitted 53 sacks in 17 total games last year. Seahawks management has apparently not taken kindly to Wilson airing his grievances.

The issues between Wilson and the 'Hawks were broken down in great detail by Michael-Shawn Dugar, Mike Sando and Jayson Jenks of The Athletic.

As for the Bears, Schefter expounded more on them when talking on ESPN Chicago's Waddle & Silvy show (h/t Michael Allardyce of NBC Sports Chicago).

"If the Bears struck a deal with the Seahawks, Russell Wilson would happily accept his walking papers to the Windy City," Schefter said.

"He has the Bears on his list of teams that he would be willing to go to. I don't know why that is," Schefter added.

"Obviously he's not happy with the offensive line protection in Seattle, he's not happy with the way some of the things have been done there, but he is open to going to Chicago.

"I didn't help him make the list, so I can't say why the Bears are on it and other teams aren't. I just know that they are."

Chicago needs a long-term solution at quarterback after four up-and-down years with Mitchell Trubisky and a cameo from veteran Nick Foles last year.

Wilson could certainly be that player through the 2020s, although the Bears would obviously have a lot of competition for his services if Seattle opts to make a trade.