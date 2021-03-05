    NBA 2K21 Drops Full Ratings Update for LeBron vs. Durant and All-Star Weekend

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 5, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    2K Sports is using NBA All-Star Weekend as an opportunity to drop a new NBA 2K21 ratings update that is  highlighted by all of the players who will be in Atlanta for Sunday's festivities.  

    The update comes on the heels of Thursday's All-Star draft led by captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant

    Here are the updated ratings for every player in the All-Star Game:

         

    Team Kevin Durant

    Starters: Kyrie Irving (91 OVR); Joel Embiid (95 OVR); Kawhi Leonard (96 OVR); Bradley Beal (90 OVR); Jayson Tatum (90 OVR) 

    Reserves: James Harden (95 OVR); Devin Booker (88 OVR); Zion Williamson (89 OVR); Zach LaVine (88 OVR); Julius Randle (87 OVR); Nikola Vucevic (88 OVR); Donovan Mitchell (88 OVR)

         

    Team LeBron James 

    Starters: LeBron James (97 OVR); Giannis Antetokounmpo (96 OVR); Stephen Curry (96 OVR); Luka Doncic (93 OVR); Nikola Jokic (95 OVR) 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Reserves: Damian Lillard (94 OVR); Ben Simmons (88 OVR); Chris Paul (88 OVR); Jaylen Brown (89 OVR); Paul George (90 OVR); Domantas Sabonis (87 OVR); Rudy Gobert (88 OVR)

    Per 2K Sports, Team LeBron's average overall rating is slightly higher than that of Team Durant (91.75 to 90.5). Durant won't be able to participate in the game as he continues to rehab a strained hamstring that kept him out for the Brooklyn Nets' last nine games of the first half. 

    Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, Zion Williamson, Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker and Julius Randle are the All-Stars who all received a one-point bump in their overall ratings. No All-Star gained or lost more than one point from their rating prior to the update. 

    Jimmy Butler is the most prominent non-All-Star who saw a two-point decrease in his rating from 92 to 90.

    Among the players participating in All-Star events in addition to the game, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is the best player in the Skills Challenge with a 93 overall rating. No other player in the field has a rating higher than 88 (Nikola Vucevic and Chris Paul). 

    Stephen Curry's 98 three-point rating obliterates everyone else taking part in the 3-Point Contest. Zach LaVine is a distant second (88), followed by Devin Booker and Jaylen Brown at 86. Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum round out the field with an 85. 

    The gap is very close between the three Slam Dunk Contest participants in dunk rating. Cassius Stanley's 92 rating gives him a slight edge over Obi Toppin (90) and Anfernee Simons (89). 

    All of the events will be held Sunday, starting with the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest before the All-Star Game that tips off at 8 p.m. ET. The Slam Dunk Contest will take place during halftime. 

    Related

      Blake Griffin Agrees to Buyout

      Pistons star has interest from many 'top playoff contenders' after agreeing to buyout (Woj)

      Blake Griffin Agrees to Buyout
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Blake Griffin Agrees to Buyout

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Blake Expected to Choose Nets

      'Rival teams with interest' expect Blake Griffin will sign with Brooklyn (Shams)

      Blake Expected to Choose Nets
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Blake Expected to Choose Nets

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      5+ Teams Eyeing Blake Griffin

      Lakers, Clippers, Nets, Warriors and Heat are among teams interested after Pistons star agreed to buyout (Stein)

      5+ Teams Eyeing Blake Griffin
      NBA logo
      NBA

      5+ Teams Eyeing Blake Griffin

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Fines Gobert, Mitchell

      Donovan Mitchell ($25K) and Rudy Gobert ($20K) have been fined for calling out the refs after loss to 76ers

      NBA Fines Gobert, Mitchell
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Fines Gobert, Mitchell

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report