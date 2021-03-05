NBA 2K21 Drops Full Ratings Update for LeBron vs. Durant and All-Star Weekend

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

2K Sports is using NBA All-Star Weekend as an opportunity to drop a new NBA 2K21 ratings update that is highlighted by all of the players who will be in Atlanta for Sunday's festivities.

The update comes on the heels of Thursday's All-Star draft led by captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Here are the updated ratings for every player in the All-Star Game:

Team Kevin Durant

Starters: Kyrie Irving (91 OVR); Joel Embiid (95 OVR); Kawhi Leonard (96 OVR); Bradley Beal (90 OVR); Jayson Tatum (90 OVR)

Reserves: James Harden (95 OVR); Devin Booker (88 OVR); Zion Williamson (89 OVR); Zach LaVine (88 OVR); Julius Randle (87 OVR); Nikola Vucevic (88 OVR); Donovan Mitchell (88 OVR)

Team LeBron James

Starters: LeBron James (97 OVR); Giannis Antetokounmpo (96 OVR); Stephen Curry (96 OVR); Luka Doncic (93 OVR); Nikola Jokic (95 OVR)

Reserves: Damian Lillard (94 OVR); Ben Simmons (88 OVR); Chris Paul (88 OVR); Jaylen Brown (89 OVR); Paul George (90 OVR); Domantas Sabonis (87 OVR); Rudy Gobert (88 OVR)

Per 2K Sports, Team LeBron's average overall rating is slightly higher than that of Team Durant (91.75 to 90.5). Durant won't be able to participate in the game as he continues to rehab a strained hamstring that kept him out for the Brooklyn Nets' last nine games of the first half.

Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, Zion Williamson, Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker and Julius Randle are the All-Stars who all received a one-point bump in their overall ratings. No All-Star gained or lost more than one point from their rating prior to the update.

Jimmy Butler is the most prominent non-All-Star who saw a two-point decrease in his rating from 92 to 90.

Among the players participating in All-Star events in addition to the game, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is the best player in the Skills Challenge with a 93 overall rating. No other player in the field has a rating higher than 88 (Nikola Vucevic and Chris Paul).

Stephen Curry's 98 three-point rating obliterates everyone else taking part in the 3-Point Contest. Zach LaVine is a distant second (88), followed by Devin Booker and Jaylen Brown at 86. Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum round out the field with an 85.

The gap is very close between the three Slam Dunk Contest participants in dunk rating. Cassius Stanley's 92 rating gives him a slight edge over Obi Toppin (90) and Anfernee Simons (89).

All of the events will be held Sunday, starting with the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest before the All-Star Game that tips off at 8 p.m. ET. The Slam Dunk Contest will take place during halftime.