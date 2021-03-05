Drake References Patrick Mahomes, DeMar DeRozan on 'Lemon Pepper Freestyle'

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Rapper Drake referenced Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan on "Lemon Pepper Freestyle," a song from his new EP, Scary Hours 2, that was released Friday.

"Patty Mahomes 'bout to fall short a couple hunnid," Drake raps in the second verse.

Later in the same verse, he adds: "For real, and my city love me like DeMar DeRozan."

Here's the full song (some language NSFW):

Mahomes, who appears in State Farm commercials alongside Drake, jokingly didn't appear to enjoy his shoutout based on a Twitter post Friday:

The Chiefs are coming off a loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV last month, falling one win short of their second straight championship.

Meanwhile, Drake's relationship with DeRozan dates back to the four-time All-Star guard's time with the rapper's hometown Toronto Raptors.

The day he was traded to the Spurs in July 2018 included a stop to visit the four-time Grammy Award winner.

"Yeah, day it came out, I went to Drake's house," DeRozan told Chris Haynes, then of ESPN, at the time. "Me and him sat and talked for a couple of hours. Not even on some hoops stuff. Just to hear the words that come from him being the person that he is in this world, especially in Toronto. What I meant to this city. It was what I needed."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Drake has served as a team ambassador for the Raptors since 2013.