Twitter Has Already Decided Who'll Win LeBron vs. Durant 2021 NBA All-Star Game

On the final day of games before the NBA All-Star break, rosters for Sunday's showcase game were finalized in the All-Star Game draft.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and injured Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant were named captains for the event after it was determined they won the fan vote in their respective conferences.

Here's how the draft went down—and what Twitter had to say about it.

Team LeBron

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Team Durant

Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

James Harden, Brooklyn Nets

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans.

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

The Brooklyn Nets have been an offensive powerhouse since Harden joined them from the Houston Rockets in January, and people have high expectations for the group heading into the All-Star Game since Durant decided to keep them together.

Jaylen Brown is playing in his first All-Star Game, but James is talking like this should have come a long time ago.

James came out on fire with his starters, but once Durant got going when the time came to fill out his bench, some minds were changed.

Overall, the NBA's best are truly the ones that got the nod to take the court this weekend—and the payroll of the All-Star Game's participants show it.

In the end, it seemed like Team LeBron had the edge—both with his on-court picks and his drafting technique.

The All-Star Game is slated for Sunday at 8 p.m. in Atlanta.