    Twitter Has Already Decided Who'll Win LeBron vs. Durant 2021 NBA All-Star Game

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 5, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James warms up before theirNBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    On the final day of games before the NBA All-Star break, rosters for Sunday's showcase game were finalized in the All-Star Game draft.

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and injured Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant were named captains for the event after it was determined they won the fan vote in their respective conferences.

    Here's how the draft went down—and what Twitter had to say about it. 

    Team LeBron

    Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

    Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

    Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

    Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

    Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

    Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

    Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

    Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

    Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

    Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

    Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

    Team Durant

    Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

    Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

    Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

    Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

    Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics 

    James Harden, Brooklyn Nets

    Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

    Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans.

    Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

    Julius Randle, New York Knicks

    Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic

    Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

    The Brooklyn Nets have been an offensive powerhouse since Harden joined them from the Houston Rockets in January, and people have high expectations for the group heading into the All-Star Game since Durant decided to keep them together.

     

    Jaylen Brown is playing in his first All-Star Game, but James is talking like this should have come a long time ago.

     

    James came out on fire with his starters, but once Durant got going when the time came to fill out his bench, some minds were changed.

     

    Overall, the NBA's best are truly the ones that got the nod to take the court this weekend—and the payroll of the All-Star Game's participants show it. 

    In the end, it seemed like Team LeBron had the edge—both with his on-court picks and his drafting technique. 

     

    The All-Star Game is slated for Sunday at 8 p.m. in Atlanta. 

