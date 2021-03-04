Twitter Has Already Decided Who'll Win LeBron vs. Durant 2021 NBA All-Star Game

Twitter Has Already Decided Who'll Win LeBron vs. Durant 2021 NBA All-Star GameMarch 5, 2021
On the final day of games before the NBA All-Star break, rosters for Sunday's showcase game were finalized in the All-Star Game draft.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and injured Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant were named captains for the event after it was determined they won the fan vote in their respective conferences.
Here's how the draft went down—and what Twitter had to say about it.
Team LeBron
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns
Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Team Durant
Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers
Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
James Harden, Brooklyn Nets
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans.
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
Julius Randle, New York Knicks
Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
The Brooklyn Nets have been an offensive powerhouse since Harden joined them from the Houston Rockets in January, and people have high expectations for the group heading into the All-Star Game since Durant decided to keep them together.
Jaylen Brown is playing in his first All-Star Game, but James is talking like this should have come a long time ago.
James came out on fire with his starters, but once Durant got going when the time came to fill out his bench, some minds were changed.
Overall, the NBA's best are truly the ones that got the nod to take the court this weekend—and the payroll of the All-Star Game's participants show it.
In the end, it seemed like Team LeBron had the edge—both with his on-court picks and his drafting technique.
The All-Star Game is slated for Sunday at 8 p.m. in Atlanta.
