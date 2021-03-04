Nemanja Bjelica Trade Rumors: 76ers, Warriors, Heat, Bucks, Celtics Linked

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly all "shown interest" in Sacramento Kings power forward Nemanja Bjelica ahead of the 2021 NBA trade deadline on March 25.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the news Thursday.

Bjelica has averaged 8.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 across 18 appearances this season while bouncing in and out of the Kings' overcrowded frontcourt rotation.

It comes on the heels of a 2019-20 campaign where he posted career-high averages in points (11.5), rebounds (6.4), assists (2.8) and threes (1.9) in the most expansive role of his six years in the NBA.

The 32-year-old Serb is a career 38.9 percent shooter from three-point range, and he could provide an offensive spark off the bench for a contender in the stretch 4 role.

Bjelica pushed aside a question about the trade rumors last month.

"I don't have my Twitter password, so I don't follow the media at all," Bjelica told reporters. "It's too much of a distraction."

He added: "I'm here just to play basketball. I love playing basketball, I love being on the court, and I'm just trying to help the team to win and play as hard as I can the best that I can."

The Sixers (24-12) are the most intriguing fit from the group of interested teams.

Philadelphia ranks 28th in the NBA in threes made per game (10.6), and Bjelica would be a nice fit alongside MVP candidate Joel Embiid without disrupting the rotation since Tobias Harris could slide to the 3 whenever Bjelica was on the floor, creating a bigger lineup that could create some matchup problems for opponents.

Meanwhile, the high number of contenders keeping tabs on his trade availability should allow the Kings (14-21) to get a pretty sizable return for a player who hasn't been a core piece for them this season.

It creates the potential for a true win-win trade as Sacramento tries to keep pace in the hotly contested Western Conference playoff race.