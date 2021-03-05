Stock Up, Stock Down for USMNT Stars Playing in Europe for Week of March 1

2 of 5

Photo by Thomas Kienzle/AFP via Getty Images

Stock: Holding

Games: 74 minutes in 5-1 L against VfB Stuttgart (Bundesliga)

For Matthew Hoppe, there was before Jan. 9, 2021, and after it. Before, he was a mostly anonymous American teenager toiling in Germany. After it, he was Matthew "Hat Trick Hero" Hoppe, a forward who tallied three times against Hoffenheim and then once in each of his next two matches.

Five goals in three games, thousands of excited tweets from U.S. supporters.

Then, of course, the crash back to earth.

He's still getting minutes, which is great—American fans should never complain about a 19-year-old forward starting in the Bundesliga—but Schalke are awful, sitting in last place with a -45 goal differential and on their fifth head coach of the year.

Hoppe has gone seven games without a goal. He did get a nice Rookie of the Month trophy, though, so that's something for the mantle.