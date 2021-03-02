Warriors' Stephen Curry Says Idea of Owning Sports Franchise Is 'Enticing'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry seemed intrigued about the possibility of owning a sports franchise when asked about it during a talk with reporters Tuesday.

"It's definitely interesting," Curry said, per Wes Goldberg of the Mercury News. "It's enticing, but a long way to go."

Curry would join a list of notable current and former athletes who own majority or minority stakes in professional sports franchises.

Of note, ex-NBA legend Michael Jordan has held a controlling interest in the Charlotte Hornets since 2010, four years after becoming a part-owner in 2006.

Venus and Serena Williams own a minority stake in the Miami Dolphins. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James owns a two-percent stake in Liverpool FC, and ex-Lakers legend Magic Johnson is part of Guggenheim Baseball Management, which owns the Los Angeles Dodgers.



Serena Williams and a number of former U.S. women's national team members, including Abby Wambach, Julie Foudy, Mia Hamm, Joy Fawcett and Tisha Venturini are part of the ownership group for the newest NWSL franchise, Angel City FC, which is set to begin play in 2022 in Los Angeles.

Most recently, ex-WNBA player Renee Montgomery became part of an ownership group that purchased the Atlanta Dream.

It's certainly possible Curry could join that list someday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Per Forbes, Curry was sixth on the list of highest-paid athletes in 2020, earning $44 million in endorsements and $30.4 million in salary/winnings for $74.4 million total.

Per Basketball Reference, Curry made over $169 million in salary through his first 11 years in the NBA, and he's due over $89 million over his final two seasons.

For now, Curry is enjoying a fantastic 2020-21 season in which he entered Tuesday averaging 29.5 points per game for a 19-16 Warriors team ranked eighth in the Western Conference standings.