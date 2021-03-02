    Lakers' Marc Gasol out vs. Suns Because of NBA's Health and Safety Protocols

    Los Angeles Lakers center Marc Gasol will not play against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, per the league's 5:30 p.m. ET injury report.  

    The 13-year NBA veteran, who is in his first season with the Lakers, is the third player on the team to miss time this year due to the league's health and safety protocols. Guards Alex Caruso (five games) and Dennis Schroder (four games) both missed time earlier this season but are back with the team.

    Gasol has averaged 4.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks in 20.1 minutes per contest. He has started all 35 of the Lakers' games.

    The Lakers' entire starting frontcourt is now sidelined as Anthony Davis continues to miss time with a right calf strain and an aggravation of his right Achilles tendinosis.

    Montrezl Harrell figures to see more playing time as a result of Gasol's absence. The backup big man has averaged 13.7 points on 63.0 percent shooting and 6.4 rebounds in 24.0 minutes per game.

    This could also be an opportunity to give Damian Jones some minutes.

    The 6'11" big man recently signed a 10-day contract with the Lakers and had eight points, three rebounds and two blocks in eight minutes of action against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

    Jones will be facing off against his old team in the Suns, who waived him on Feb. 23.

    The Suns at Lakers matchup will begin at 10 p.m. ET in Staples Center.

