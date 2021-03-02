Victor Oladipo Trade Rumors: Rockets Star 'Has a Desire to Play' with Heat

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Miami Heat are not only considered a potential trade destination for Victor Oladipo ahead of the March 25 deadline, they could also be a long-term fit for the guard.

"I don't think it's any secret in the league Victor has a desire to play in Miami," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective (41:00). "He'd like to go there in free agency. They're going to have cap space, so that may happen."

Windhorst referred to Oladipo as a "high-level rental," who could be traded for a second time this season after being dealt from the Indiana Pacers to the Houston Rockets in January. The Heat, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks were listed as potential options in the coming weeks.



The two-time All-Star has played well since joining Houston, averaging 19.0 points, 4.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

It is still unlikely to be a long-term home for Oladipo, especially after he reportedly turned down a two-year max extension worth $45.2 million, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Rockets are also in the midst of a 12-game losing streak to fall to 11-22 on the season, likely forcing a full rebuild in the offseason.

The Heat are trending in the opposite direction, winning six straight games entering Tuesday to get to 17-17 and a current playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

After reaching the NBA finals last season, the squad already has the talent for a deep postseason run, but adding another two-way weapon like Oladipo could make this group even more dangerous.

Windhorst noted the Heat could acquire the guard for the stretch run of this season, but they could also wait for free agency and sign the 28-year-old without giving up any young talent. The 28-year-old's reported interest in Miami gives the organization some options for building the roster going forward.