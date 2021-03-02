NBA All-Star Game 2021: Starting Lineup, Reserves, Roster Breakdown

0 of 3

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

This weekend, the 2021 NBA All-Star Game will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, without the usual glitz and glamor we've come to expect from the event. Nevertheless, the league revealed the starters and 14 reserves last month. On Mar. 4, each team captain will select their teammates from the pool of players.

The annual exhibition game was originally set to occur in Indianapolis, but the NBA was forced to move it to Atlanta because of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament. Benefits from the event will go toward Historically Black Colleges and Universities and awareness around equity, as well as access to COVID-19 care, relief and vaccines. The NBA and the NBPA pledged to commit over $2.5 million to these causes.

As a precaution, the league plans to create an environment similar to the bubble used during the end of the 2020 season. Measures like enhanced PCR testing and one isolated hotel for the players and coaches will come into play in addition to the league's current health and safety protocols.

Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder will be the head coach of Team LeBron, while Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers will be the head coach of Team Durant. Here's a list of the starters and a breakdown of the roster for this year's teams.