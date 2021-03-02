NBA All-Star Game 2021: Starting Lineup, Reserves, Roster Breakdown

NBA All-Star Game 2021: Starting Lineup, Reserves, Roster BreakdownMarch 2, 2021
This weekend, the 2021 NBA All-Star Game will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, without the usual glitz and glamor we've come to expect from the event. Nevertheless, the league revealed the starters and 14 reserves last month. On Mar. 4, each team captain will select their teammates from the pool of players.
The annual exhibition game was originally set to occur in Indianapolis, but the NBA was forced to move it to Atlanta because of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament. Benefits from the event will go toward Historically Black Colleges and Universities and awareness around equity, as well as access to COVID-19 care, relief and vaccines. The NBA and the NBPA pledged to commit over $2.5 million to these causes.
As a precaution, the league plans to create an environment similar to the bubble used during the end of the 2020 season. Measures like enhanced PCR testing and one isolated hotel for the players and coaches will come into play in addition to the league's current health and safety protocols.
Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder will be the head coach of Team LeBron, while Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers will be the head coach of Team Durant. Here's a list of the starters and a breakdown of the roster for this year's teams.
The Eastern Conference Starters
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
Bradley Beal, Wizards
Joel Embiid, 76ers
Kyrie Irving, Nets
Jayson Tatum, Celtics
Kevin Durant had the second-most votes among fans in what was supposed to be his return to the event. The 11-time All-Star originally planned to compete, but a hamstring injury he suffered last month will force him to miss the game for the second year in a row.
As a result, Domantas Sabonis will replace the Nets power forward on the court, and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum will move up to the pool of starters. The 24-year-old is having a great season, averaging 21.2 points and 11.3 rebounds for the Indiana Pacers. It’s unclear if Durant will travel to Atlanta but he will remain the captain of the team.
Last year's team captain and the 2019-20 Most Valuable Player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, will make his fifth consecutive All-Star Game appearance. The Greek Freak holds the highest scoring average in the history of the event with 27.3 points per game. Joel Embiid will round out the frontcourt for a third time following a run that has put him in the discussion for the MVP award.
Bradley Beal will join the starting lineup for the first time in his three selections to the team. The Wizards guard is currently averaging a career high of 33.2 points per game, making him the East's top-ranked guard in this year's selection, followed by Kyrie Irving in his seventh All-Star Game appearance.
The Western Conference Starters
Stephen Curry, Warriors
Luka Doncic, Mavericks
LeBron James, Lakers
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers
The top overall vote-getter, LeBron James, will lead the Western Conference in his 17th consecutive start in an All-Star Game. This is the fourth time he has served as team captain since the NBA changed the format of the exhibition game in 2018.
The Lakers star forward is a three-time All-Star Game MVP and the leading scorer in the history of the event with 385 points. The third-highest vote-getter, Stephen Curry, will make his seventh appearance after a resurgence to start the season. The 32-year-old is currently averaging 29.5 points and 6.4 assists per game.
Nikola Jokic will debut as a starter in his third selection amid an incredible season that will put him among the top players in the league. The first Denver Nuggets player voted to start since Carmelo Anthony is racking up 27.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.
Kawhi Leonard will join Curry in the backcourt. The five-time All-Star is quietly having a productive season for the Clippers with 26.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. Luka Doncic is also playing exceptionally well heading into his second All-Star Game appearance. The Slovenian guard is averaging close to a triple-double with 28.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists.
The All-Star Reserves
Eastern Conference Player Pool
Jaylen Brown, Celtics
James Harden, Nets
Zach LaVine, Bulls
Julius Randle, Knicks
Domantas Sabonis, Pacers
Ben Simmons, 76ers
Nikola Vucevic, Magic
Western Conference Player Pool
Devin Booker, Suns
Paul George, Clippers
Rudy Gobert, Jazz
Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers
Donovan Mitchell, Jazz
Chris Paul, Suns
Zion Williamson, Pelicans
Star guards James Harden and Damian Lillard are the highlights of this year's All-Star reserves. They're both having fantastic seasons and could have easily made the starting lineups.
The Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker will replace Anthony Davis, who suffered an Achilles and calf injury in mid-February. The 24-year-old will make his second All-Star Game appearance along with veteran point guard Chris Paul.
Jaylen Brown, Zach LaVine, Julius Randle, and Zion Williamson will all make their first All-Star appearances. LaVine became a fan favorite this year as the leading scoring for the Chicago Bulls, averaging 28.5 points per game. Meanwhile, Randle has been instrumental to the New York Knicks' success as they sit fourth in the Eastern Conference.
Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell will join for the second year as the Utah Jazz have emerged as contenders in the West with the best record in the league. Mitchell continues to be an excellent addition to the team in his fourth season, with Gobert serving as the defensive anchor.