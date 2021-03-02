Victor Oladipo Talks Rockets' Reported 2-Year, $45.2M Contract Extension Offer

Victor Oladipo Talks Rockets' Reported 2-Year, $45.2M Contract Extension OfferMarch 2, 2021
Houston Rockets star Victor Oladipo addressed his reported two-year, $45.2 million contract offer from the team, saying the Rockets viewed the offer as a gesture of good faith.
Following the team's 101-90 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, Oladipo said the Rockets didn't expect him to agree to the deal but that the effort was to show how they valued him:
Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26
Victor Oladipo on being offered a two-year extension by the Rockets awhile back that he didn’t accept: “They came at me with the offer. It was more so along the lines ‘we know you’re not going to accept it, but we still want you to understand we want you here.’ It was more so...” https://t.co/AoIhnbi2i3
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke news of the deal Sunday and noted it was the most the team could put on the table before the conclusion of the regular season.
