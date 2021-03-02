    Victor Oladipo Talks Rockets' Reported 2-Year, $45.2M Contract Extension Offer

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2021

    Houston Rockets' Victor Oladipo drives in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    Houston Rockets star Victor Oladipo addressed his reported two-year, $45.2 million contract offer from the team, saying the Rockets viewed the offer as a gesture of good faith.

    Following the team's 101-90 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, Oladipo said the Rockets didn't expect him to agree to the deal but that the effort was to show how they valued him:

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke news of the deal Sunday and noted it was the most the team could put on the table before the conclusion of the regular season.

            

