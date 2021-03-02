Victor Oladipo Talks Rockets' Reported 2-Year, $45.2M Contract Extension Offer

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Houston Rockets star Victor Oladipo addressed his reported two-year, $45.2 million contract offer from the team, saying the Rockets viewed the offer as a gesture of good faith.

Following the team's 101-90 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, Oladipo said the Rockets didn't expect him to agree to the deal but that the effort was to show how they valued him:

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke news of the deal Sunday and noted it was the most the team could put on the table before the conclusion of the regular season.

