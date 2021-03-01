    Lakers' Alex Caruso to Wear Anta's Project Z-Up Sneakers After Signing Contract

    Jenna Ciccotelli
March 1, 2021
    Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso (4) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Denver. The Nuggegts won 122-105. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers star Alex Caruso is the latest player to join forces with the sneaker brand Anta after signing a multiyear deal with the brand last month. 

    He debuted the brand's KT Light 4s against the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 18, and the brand officially welcomed him to the family on Monday, per ESPN's Nick DePaula

    DePaula reported that Caruso will be among players to lead promotion of the brand's Z-Up line. 

          

    Caruso currently has four shoes available on Anta's website, ranging from $108 to $239. 

    Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman is also a newcomer to the brand and will also promote the Project Z-Up line, according to DePaula. Wiseman joins his teammate Klay Thompson as an ambassador for the brand.

    Thompson signed with the Chinese company in 2015, and it designed his signature shoe, the KT Fire, according to its website.

    In addition to Caruso and the pair of Golden State stars, the brand has also collaborated with former NBA greats as well as other newcomers. Other players with shoes available on the website include Rajon Rondo, Gordon Hayward, Kevin Garnett and Precious Achiuwa. 

