    Report: Ex-Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu Arrested Following Raid

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2021

    FC Barcelona's President Josep Maria Bartomeu, left, gives a speech during the official presentation of French forward Antoine Griezmann as new FC Barcelona player in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
    Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press

    Police arrested former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu after a raid of the club's offices Monday, according to Moises Llorens and Sam Marsden of ESPN.

    Barcelona CEO Oscar Grau, head of legal services Roman Gomez Ponti and adviser Jaume Masferrer reportedly were also arrested, although police did not reveal whether anyone had been charged.

    The arrests are said to be related to the accusation that the club's top brass hired a company to smear current and former players on social media.

    Llorens and Marsden reported in February 2020 that Barcelona had a contract with marketing firm I3 Ventures since 2017. A Barcelona statement denied the club was responsible for any attacks on social media and threatened to take legal action.

    An external audit cleared the club of financial corruption in JulyThe police opened its own investigation, however, and raided the offices at the Camp Nou in June before returning Monday in search of new evidence.

    Bartomeu resigned as Barcelona's president in October following a clash with Lionel Messi over the superstar's potential exit from the club.

    Carles Tusquets has since been the team's interim president, and a new president will be elected Sunday.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Atlético Suffer and Survive on Liga's Weekend of Pressure Games

      Atlético Suffer and Survive on Liga's Weekend of Pressure Games
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Atlético Suffer and Survive on Liga's Weekend of Pressure Games

      Sid Lowe
      via the Guardian

      Verona Not Quite Fatal but Juve Golden Run May Be About to End

      Verona Not Quite Fatal but Juve Golden Run May Be About to End
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Verona Not Quite Fatal but Juve Golden Run May Be About to End

      Nicky Bandini
      via the Guardian

      Koeman Called “Crybaby” by Sevilla’s Monchi

      Koeman Called “Crybaby” by Sevilla’s Monchi
      FC Barcelona logo
      FC Barcelona

      Koeman Called “Crybaby” by Sevilla’s Monchi

      Colin Millar
      via Football Espana

      How Barca Can Ease Its Financial Situation Through Different Revenue Streams

      How Barca Can Ease Its Financial Situation Through Different Revenue Streams
      FC Barcelona logo
      FC Barcelona

      How Barca Can Ease Its Financial Situation Through Different Revenue Streams

      Malhar
      via Barca Universal