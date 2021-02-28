    Bulls vs. Raptors Postponed Due to Toronto's Ongoing COVID-19 Contact Tracing

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2021
    Some members of the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets take part in a shoot around before an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Five members of the Raptors' coaching staff, including head coach Nick Nurse, are missing the game due to coronavirus protocols. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

    The NBA announced Sunday's scheduled game between the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls has been postponed.

    The Raptors do not have the required eight players available for the game after positive tests and contact tracing.

    Toronto played Friday against the Houston Rockets but were without Pascal Siakam and six coaches, including head coach Nick Nurse, due to health and safety protocols. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Siakam was expected to miss at least the next three games.

    The shorthanded Raptors earned a 122-111 win over Houston Friday behind a triple double from Kyle Lowry. The squad is 10-5 in the last 15 games and shot up to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 17-17 record.

    The Bulls (15-17) are also in the hunt for a playoff spot.

    Sunday's postponement was the first of the year for Toronto, which has just two more games before the All-Star break. The team is scheduled to face the Detroit Pistons Tuesday and Boston Celtics on Thursday.

    Chicago is currently set to face the Denver Nuggets at home on Monday.

