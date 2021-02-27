Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon out vs. Knicks Because of Knee Injury

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Indiana Pacers starting point guard Malcolm Brogdon will miss Saturday's game against the New York Knicks with a sore right knee, the team announced shortly before tipoff.

Brogdon posted 12 points, six assists and six rebounds in 33 minutes during a 118-112 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday and did not appear limited by his knee. The 28-year-old is averaging 21.4 points, 6.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 31 games this season.

The Pacers arrive in New York having lost three of their last five games and looking to avoid a three-game losing streak. That challenge gets a bit tougher without Brodgon, who is one of the team's top ball-handlers and three-point shooters (38.3 percent behind the arc).

With Indiana now under .500 at 15-16, and four games back of the Milwaukee Bucks in the Central Division, the franchise is in danger of being passed by an upstart Chicago Bulls team in the standings. While the Knicks might still be rebuilding, they've routinely fooled teams that underestimate them.

Avoiding that trap in the second game of a back-to-back is crucial.

T.J. McConnell will make his second start of the season in place of Brogdon. The former Philadelphia 76ers reserve is averaging 5.9 points and 6.5 assists in 24.1 minutes per game. Look for Aaron Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and Edmond Sumner to receive extra minutes as well.