    Celtics' Brad Stevens Says Kemba Walker 'Willed Us Back Into' Win vs. Pacers

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 27, 2021

    Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker (8) walks to the bench during a time out as head coach Brad Stevens congratulates him on sinking a basket late in overtime of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens credited point guard Kemba Walker for helping the team overcome an early 14-point deficit in a 118-112 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

    "I don't think we win the game without his will," Stevens told reporters. "I think that no matter how everyone is playing, when that thing was 18-4, he was the loudest voice. He willed us back into that thing. And now, we're back on our footing, [and] we have a little bit of confidence, which has been shot this week."

    Walker recorded a game-high 32 points along with six assists, three rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes to help the Celtics snap a three-game losing streak.

    Boston stormed back after those early struggles to lead by one after the first quarter. While the 30-year-old UConn product led the offensive charge, the C's also turned in a strong defensive effort, holding the Pacers to 39.3 percent shooting in the contest.

    "I try to bring that aspect to the game every night, my leadership," Walker said. "I try to use my voice as much as possible to keep my teammates up when things are not going well. I know guys look to me in situations like that, and you know, just try to stay upbeat, just try to stay positive, and just bring that energy to the team."

    It represented a much-needed win for the Celtics (16-17), who'd lost four of their previous five games amid a 7-14 stretch following their 8-3 start to the 2020-21 season.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    They've battled injuries, with Walker missing the start of the campaign because of a knee injury and Marcus Smart sidelined by a calf strain, which is a factor in the lackluster record.

    Now the focus is on trying to get on a hot streak to begin climbing the Eastern Conference standings, where they sit seventh with the All-Star break approaching at the end of next week.

    Walker is confident the Celtics will get back trending in the right direction:

    "We'll figure it out. That's on me. That's on Jaylen [Brown]. That's on Jayson [Tatum]. That's on Marcus. And then Tristan [Thompson] and Jeff [Teague] are gonna add on to that, as well. That's on the veteran guys, as well as Brad, too. We've got to keep it together. We can't let nobody go in any other direction. Even though things might not be going as well as we would like it at the moment, but things could change really fast, so the only way you can get out of struggles is by doing it together."

    Boston is back in action Sunday night when it hosts the Washington Wizards (12-18) at TD Garden.

    Related

      Kemba Walker and role players step up in victory: 10 Takeaways from Celtics/Pacers

      Kemba Walker and role players step up in victory: 10 Takeaways from Celtics/Pacers
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Kemba Walker and role players step up in victory: 10 Takeaways from Celtics/Pacers

      Keith P Smith
      via CelticsBlog

      Every Team's Worst Contract 😬

      Each NBA organization has at least one deal they regret 📲

      Every Team's Worst Contract 😬
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Every Team's Worst Contract 😬

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report

      Lin Addresses G League Investigation

      ‘Fighting ignorance with ignorance will get us nowhere’

      Lin Addresses G League Investigation
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lin Addresses G League Investigation

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Brad Stevens praises Kemba Walker for 32-point performance in win over Pacers

      Brad Stevens praises Kemba Walker for 32-point performance in win over Pacers
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Brad Stevens praises Kemba Walker for 32-point performance in win over Pacers

      Conor Roche
      via Boston.com