Tim Anderson on White Sox: 'F--k It, We're the Best Team in the American League'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has never been accused of lacking confidence, it just may be coming out earlier than ever this year with his team firmly among baseball's World Series contenders.

Speaking to The Parkins and Spiegel Show on 670 The Score, Anderson made an emphatic declaration of just how good this year's Sox team is.

"F--k it," Anderson said. "We're the best team in the American League."

The comment would come off as bold in most other seasons. Not in 2021 when Chicago has added Lance Lynn, Liam Hendriks and Adam Eaton alongside emerging stars like Anderson, Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert, Yoan Moncada and reigning AL MVP Jose Abreu.

After falling in a three-game wild-card series to the Oakland Athletics last postseason, the White Sox (+380) enter the year with the second-best odds to win the AL behind the New York Yankees at +230 (bet $100 to win $230) on DraftKings. The Sox are also +850 to win the World Series, behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers (+350), Yankees (+550) and San Diego Padres (+800).

In Anderson's mind, those odds may be a bit too low. The 2019 batting champion believes Chicago is the team to beat. On paper, it's certainly tough to argue.

Any Sox fan who agrees can go ahead and buy a T-shirt with Anderson's words on them. The Score began selling them almost as soon as Anderson's interview ended.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.