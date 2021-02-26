    Russell Wilson Not Going Anywhere amid Trade Rumors, Seahawks' K.J. Wright Says

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2021
    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright said Friday he's confident quarterback Russell Wilson "isn't going anywhere" despite the recent trade rumors. 

    Wright discussed the situation during an appearance on the NFL Network's Good Morning Football:

    Mark Rodgers, Wilson's agent, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday the eight-time Pro Bowl signal-caller hasn't requested a trade out of Seattle but would only be interested in the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders or New Orleans Saints if he's moved.

    Wilson is under contract with the Seahawks through 2023 as part of a four-year, $140 million deal that includes a full no-trade clause, giving him complete control over his future.

    The 32-year-old University of Wisconsin product is coming off another terrific season in 2020. He completed 68.8 percent of his throws for 4,212 yards with 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 16 games. He also rushed for 513 yards and two scores en route to a 90.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

    He'd immediately become one of the most coveted players available this offseason if the Seahawks put him on the trade block, but it's hard to imagine a scenario where that happens given his status as one of the league's top quarterbacks and the difficulty of trying to find a replacement.

    Meanwhile, Wright's future in Seattle is also up in the air after he concluded his two-year, $14 million contract. He'll become an unrestricted free agent if an agreement on an extension isn't in place before the new league year gets underway March 17.

    The 2011 fourth-round pick, who's spent all 10 of his NFL seasons with the Hawks, joked on Good Morning Football he'd like a "hometown hookup" as opposed to a hometown discount.

    Wilson and Wright represent two of the key decisions faced by the Seattle front office, which also counts running back Chris Carson and cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar among its key potential free agents this offseason.

