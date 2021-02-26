P.J. Tucker Trade Rumors: Nets, Jazz, Nuggets Showing Interest in Rockets Wing

Eric Gay/Associated Press

A number of playoff contenders are showing interest in Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker leading up to the March 25 trade deadline.

Per The Athletic's Kelly Iko, the Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets are among the teams that have "sniffed around" to see if the Rockets are willing to move Tucker.

Tucker has been one of the most-talked about trade candidates because of the Rockets' recent struggles and his versatility on both sides of the ball.

Houston has fallen to 14th in the Western Conference standings with an 11-19 record. The team has lost nine consecutive games dating back to Feb. 6.

The Rockets have every reason to be sellers at the trade deadline. They have already moved James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets for a package that included three future first-round draft picks and four pick swaps.

Tucker is in the final season of his current four-year contract and is earning $7.969 million in 2020-21. The 35-year-old's primary value comes on the defensive end, where his long limbs allow him to guard multiple positions.

Even though his offense has been a disappointment with 4.4 points per game so far this season, Tucker has a 35.9 percent success rate from three-point range in his career.