    Steve Nash Says Nets 'Need to Remain Flexible,' Will Monitor Buyout Market

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash gestures during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Nets won 112-108. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash expects the team to be active on the buyout market once more players become available. 

    "The buyout market, that's one of the reasons we want to remain flexible in my eyes is to see how we can improve our team," Nash told reporters Thursday. "Maybe there's some teams that are set, but I think for us, especially the way the roster changed after the big trade, we need to remain flexible."

    Blake Griffin is the most notable name likely to be bought out over the next month. The Detroit Pistons agreed to have the 6'9" forward sit out games as they explore trade options, but it's considered highly unlikely any team will be willing to take on the $39 million due to him in 2021-22. A buyout with the 31-year-old taking some level of pay cut for next season is the most likely scenario.

    Griffin averaged 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 20 games with the Pistons this season, showing a marked decrease in athleticism after undergoing several knee surgeries. His presence would further increase the name value of the star-studded Nets but is unlikely to impact their defensive presence. 

    DeMarcus Cousins is expected to clear waivers Thursday after being waived by the Houston Rockets. The 30-year-old is likewise a huge name who will generate some level of interest but has seen his career take a downturn amid injury issues. The four-time All-Star center averaged 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds in a 25-game run in Houston.

    Several other notable names could hit the buyout market after the March 25 trade deadline, but those players won't be clear until the trade market sorts itself out. 

