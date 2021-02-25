    Report: Seahawks' Russell Wilson Not Interested in Dolphins Trade 'at This Time'

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 25, 2021

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) walks back to the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson does not have any interest in joining the Miami Dolphins via trade this offseason, according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald

    Rumors surrounding Wilson's availability began circulating Thursday after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the quarterback would only play for the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders if the Seahawks are considering moving him. 

    Wilson has not demanded a trade, and there are few indications that a deal is imminent.

    Miami added Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick in last year's draft, but even after recovering from a devastating hip injury that ended his college career, the former Alabama star is still looking to prove himself. 

    The Dolphins rotated between Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick throughout the 2020 season, with the rookie finishing with a 6-3 record as a starter with 1,814 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games. His 87.1 passer rating ranked 26th among qualified passers, seven spots below the 38-year-old Fitzpatrick (95.6). 

    Tagovailoa may still prove to be the answer in Miami. There's just no question Wilson would be an upgrade. 

    That the Seahawks star doesn't want to look at the Dolphins as a potential destination doesn't exactly mean Miami will move ahead with year two with Tagovailoa. The franchise is reportedly interested in trading for disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, though the Texans have stated they have no desire in moving him. 

    The price for Watson is likely to exceed the cost for the Los Angeles Rams to acquire Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford—two first-round picks, a third-round pick and a starting QB in Jared Goff—should Houston reverse course. 

    Wilson may command a similar haul. Even if the Dolphins were willing to make that happen, Wilson currently has no desire to play in Miami. 

