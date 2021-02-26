Ranking the Most Likely Landing Spots for Russell Wilson If He Requests Trade

0 of 4

Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

The budding era of player empowerment in the NFL just potentially kicked into overdrive thanks to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Fresh on the heels of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson popping up in endless trade speculation, Wilson's name now does the same after a zero-to-one-hundred development. On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to stay in town—but that he'd accept trades to the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears.

It's not every day a future Hall of Famer in his prime could get dealt. Much will hinge on what the Seahawks want to do from a roster-building standpoint, but any move will be costly thanks to the gigantic dead-cap numbers in Wilson's contract.

If push comes to shove, do the Seahawks want a treasure trove of picks, a star QB or both? As a reminder, Wilson has a full no-trade clause in his contract too.

For now, those four aforementioned teams make the most sense, so we'll rank them based on available trade assets and whether Wilson would fit in the new local well.